McCaul: Trump to freeze Syrian refugee program

Homeland Security Chairman Mike McCaul said he expects President Donald Trump's administration to suspend the Syrian refugee program indefinitely until the FBI and the director of national intelligence can come to an understanding of what the vetting process will look like.
Source: CNN

