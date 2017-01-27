Breaking News
Former Commerce Secy: We're close to trade war
Former Commerce Secy: We're close to trade war
It is "totally unnecessary," Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez tells Christiane Amanpour.
