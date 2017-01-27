Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

UK PM Theresa May and President Trump at a press conference
UK PM Theresa May and President Trump at a press conference

    JUST WATCHED

    May on special relationship, Trump on torture

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

May on special relationship, Trump on torture

Pressed by a reporter, British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump talked about the use of torture and the UK-US special relationship.
Source: CNN

British Prime Minister Theresa May (15 Videos)

See More

May on special relationship, Trump on torture

Wolf

Pressed by a reporter, British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump talked about the use of torture and the UK-US special relationship.
Source: CNN