Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump may conference
trump may conference

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I hope for good relations with Putin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I hope for good relations with Putin

President Donald Trump states that he hopes for a "fantastic relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I hope for good relations with Putin

Wolf

President Donald Trump states that he hopes for a "fantastic relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN