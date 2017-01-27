Breaking News

trump may conference 2
trump may conference 2

    Trump: Mattis can override me on torture

Trump: Mattis can override me on torture

President Donald Trump said he will allow Defense Secretary James Mattis to "override" him on torture, an issue on which both men disagree.
Source: CNN

