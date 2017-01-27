Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cuomo new day calls out trump bully tactics
cuomo new day calls out trump bully tactics

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuomo calls out Trump's 'bully tactics'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuomo calls out Trump's 'bully tactics'

While defending the media's coverage of President Donald Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo calls out Trump for his bully tactics and insecurities.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Cuomo calls out Trump's 'bully tactics'

New Day

While defending the media's coverage of President Donald Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo calls out Trump for his bully tactics and insecurities.
Source: CNN