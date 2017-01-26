Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump addresses GOP at retreat

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump addresses GOP at retreat

President Trump gives the keynote address at the GOP retreat in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, discussing his executive orders to build the Dakota and Keystone Access pipelines.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump addresses GOP at retreat

Wolf

President Trump gives the keynote address at the GOP retreat in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, discussing his executive orders to build the Dakota and Keystone Access pipelines.
Source: CNN