Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: US President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump has a full day of meetings including one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and another with the full Senate leadership. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: US President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump has a full day of meetings including one with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and another with the full Senate leadership. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump fires top State Department officials

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump fires top State Department officials

The Trump administration told four top State Department management officials that their services were no longer needed as part of an effort to "clean house."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump fires top State Department officials

Newsroom

The Trump administration told four top State Department management officials that their services were no longer needed as part of an effort to "clean house."
Source: CNN