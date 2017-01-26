Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump border wall tax imports_00000000
Trump border wall tax imports_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall

President Donald Trump wants to impose a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, according to his White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer: Tax on imports to fund border wall

President Donald Trump wants to impose a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the border wall, according to his White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.
Source: CNN