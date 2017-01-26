Breaking News
Ryan: $12-15 billion for border wall
Ryan: $12-15 billion for border wall
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) say congress is working on a $12-15 billion bill to pay for President Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico.
Ryan: $12-15 billion for border wall
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) say congress is working on a $12-15 billion bill to pay for President Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico.
