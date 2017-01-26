Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HARTFORD, CT - APRIL 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs a hat after speaking at a rally at the Connecticut Convention Center on April 15, 2016 in Hartford, Connecticut. The 2016 Connecticut Republican Primary is scheduled for April 26, 2016. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
HARTFORD, CT - APRIL 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs a hat after speaking at a rally at the Connecticut Convention Center on April 15, 2016 in Hartford, Connecticut. The 2016 Connecticut Republican Primary is scheduled for April 26, 2016. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    How Donald Trump's hat became an icon

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Donald Trump's hat became an icon

CNN explores how a hat became one of the the most powerful images of Donald Trump's unconventional campaign.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

How Donald Trump's hat became an icon

CNN explores how a hat became one of the the most powerful images of Donald Trump's unconventional campaign.
Source: CNN