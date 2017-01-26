Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump addresses a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on January 26, 2017. US President Donald Trump said Thursday that talks with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto -- now called off -- would have been "fruitless" if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries' common border. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump addresses a Republican retreat in Philadelphia on January 26, 2017. US President Donald Trump said Thursday that talks with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto -- now called off -- would have been "fruitless" if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries' common border. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump's entire GOP retreat speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump's entire GOP retreat speech

President Donald Trump spoke to republican lawmakers at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

President Trump's entire GOP retreat speech

President Donald Trump spoke to republican lawmakers at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia.
Source: CNN