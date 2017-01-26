Breaking News

    De Blasio: I'll defy Trump on sanctuary cities

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that if the Trump administration attempts to pull federal funds from New York City for being a sanctuary city, he will take them to court.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that if the Trump administration attempts to pull federal funds from New York City for being a sanctuary city, he will take them to court.
