Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer discusses Donald Trump's wall plan along Mexico.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another

Wolf

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer discusses Donald Trump's wall plan along Mexico.
Source: CNN