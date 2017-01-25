Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chris Collins defends Trump's claim of voter fraud
Chris Collins defends Trump's claim of voter fraud

    JUST WATCHED

    Congressman defends claim of voter fraud

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Congressman defends claim of voter fraud

Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY) defends President Donald Trump's claim that this year's presidential elections could have been hampered by voter fraud.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Congressman defends claim of voter fraud

New Day

Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY) defends President Donald Trump's claim that this year's presidential elections could have been hampered by voter fraud.
Source: CNN