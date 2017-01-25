Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump presses fraud claim, provides no proof

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump presses fraud claim, provides no proof

President Donald Trump says he will pursue a "major investigation" into voter fraud, despite providing no evidence to support his claims. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump presses fraud claim, provides no proof

The Lead

President Donald Trump says he will pursue a "major investigation" into voter fraud, despite providing no evidence to support his claims. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN