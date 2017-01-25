Breaking News

trump rahm emanuel chicago sanctuary city bts _00000813
trump rahm emanuel chicago sanctuary city bts _00000813

    Mayor Rahm Emanuel: You are welcome in Chicago

Mayor Rahm Emanuel: You are welcome in Chicago

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he welcomes the chance to partner with federal agencies to curb violence in Chicago and that immigrants are welcome in the Windy City as it will remain a sanctuary city.
