Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: No evidence of voter fraud claim
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: No evidence of voter fraud claim
CNN's Jake Tapper responds to Donald Trump's claim that millions committed voter fraud in the 2016 presidential elections.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Tapper: No evidence of voter fraud claim
Trump meets CEOs of GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler
Wells Fargo managers: Pressure was too much
Is design to blame for Samsung fires?
Ford Raptor is a lean, mean, hauling machine
How Microsoft's Cortana will compete with Alexa
Global CEOs are ready for President Trump
Anti-Trump demonstrators clash with DC police
Is this the best Super Bowl ad of all time?
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
Trump's childhood home is for sale (again)
Toyota Camry gets some sex appeal
New Mustang is as good as old
Biggest global risks of 2017
Trump's business threatens his presidency
The original iPhone almost looked like this
See More
Tapper: No evidence of voter fraud claim
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper responds to Donald Trump's claim that millions committed voter fraud in the 2016 presidential elections.
Source: CNN