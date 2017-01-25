Trump: Torture absolutely works

Breaking News

US President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Rand Paul said that it has been proven that torture does not work, despite what President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News.
