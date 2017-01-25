Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday notified the Standing Rock Sioux that the current route for the Dakota Access pipeline will be denied. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4, 2016 outside Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday notified the Standing Rock Sioux that the current route for the Dakota Access pipeline will be denied. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters: Trump pipeline order violates law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters: Trump pipeline order violates law

Protesters say Donald Trump's call to expedite land permit reviews for the Dakota Access Pipeline violates the law and vow to push back on his orders. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Protesters: Trump pipeline order violates law

The Lead

Protesters say Donald Trump's call to expedite land permit reviews for the Dakota Access Pipeline violates the law and vow to push back on his orders. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.
Source: CNN