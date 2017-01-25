Breaking News

Nihad Awar calls President's policies islamophobic
    Advocate calls Trump's policies un-American

Council on American-Islamic Relations' Executive Director Nihad Awad calls President Trump's actions on immigration un-American and Islamophobic.
