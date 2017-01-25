Breaking News

    Badlands park deletes climate change tweets

The Badlands National Park official account tweeted statistics about climate change on Tuesday that could contradict how President Donald Trump's administration may want to present it. The tweets were up for a few hours before they were deleted. CNN's Rene Marsh has the latest.
