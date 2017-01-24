Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Trump believes millions voted illegally

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Trump believes millions voted illegally

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump maintains the belief that millions of votes were cast illegally in this year's election, a claim widely debunked.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH: Trump believes millions voted illegally

Wolf

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump maintains the belief that millions of votes were cast illegally in this year's election, a claim widely debunked.
Source: CNN