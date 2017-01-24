Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

david chalian trump voter fraud claims sot nr_00004210
david chalian trump voter fraud claims sot nr_00004210

    JUST WATCHED

    Chalian to Trump: Provide proof of voter fraud

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chalian to Trump: Provide proof of voter fraud

CNN's David Chalian says President Trump's continued voter fraud claims are "thoroughly undermining" the democratic foundations of America.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Chalian to Trump: Provide proof of voter fraud

Newsroom

CNN's David Chalian says President Trump's continued voter fraud claims are "thoroughly undermining" the democratic foundations of America.
Source: CNN