Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chris cuomo defense secretary ash carter new day _00040506
chris cuomo defense secretary ash carter new day _00040506

    JUST WATCHED

    Defense Sec. Carter on the Manning commutation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Defense Sec. Carter on the Manning commutation

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Pres. Obama's Pentagon chief says he didn't agree with one of the President's final decisions in office.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Defense Sec. Carter on the Manning commutation

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Pres. Obama's Pentagon chief says he didn't agree with one of the President's final decisions in office.
Source: CNN