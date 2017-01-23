Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rep cassidy collins obamacare replacement presser sot_00001820
rep cassidy collins obamacare replacement presser sot_00001820

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Cassidy introduces Obamacare alternative

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Cassidy introduces Obamacare alternative

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana introduces the "Patient Freedom Act," a proposed replacement to Obamacare backed by him and fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sen. Cassidy introduces Obamacare alternative

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana introduces the "Patient Freedom Act," a proposed replacement to Obamacare backed by him and fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
Source: CNN