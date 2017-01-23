Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Retired United States Army lieutenant general Michael T. Flynn introduces Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump before he delivered a speech at The Union League of Philadelphia on September 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump spoke about his plans to build up the military if elected. Recent national polls show the presidential race is tightening with two months until the election.
Retired United States Army lieutenant general Michael T. Flynn introduces Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump before he delivered a speech at The Union League of Philadelphia on September 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump spoke about his plans to build up the military if elected. Recent national polls show the presidential race is tightening with two months until the election.

    JUST WATCHED

    US investigating Flynn calls with Russian diplomat

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US investigating Flynn calls with Russian diplomat

US investigators are scrutinizing calls between Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, and Russia's ambassador to the US as part of a broader counterintelligence investigation of Russian activities in the US, law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

US investigating Flynn calls with Russian diplomat

Wolf

US investigators are scrutinizing calls between Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, and Russia's ambassador to the US as part of a broader counterintelligence investigation of Russian activities in the US, law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN