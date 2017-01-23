US investigating Flynn calls with Russian diplomat
US investigators are scrutinizing calls between Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, and Russia's ambassador to the US as part of a broader counterintelligence investigation of Russian activities in the US, law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN.
US investigators are scrutinizing calls between Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, and Russia's ambassador to the US as part of a broader counterintelligence investigation of Russian activities in the US, law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN.