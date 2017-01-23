Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House briefing, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
White House press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House briefing, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer to CNN: the narrative is 'demoralizing'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer to CNN: the narrative is 'demoralizing'

In an exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta, White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls the media's narrative of Trump "demoralizing" and "frustrating."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer to CNN: the narrative is 'demoralizing'

In an exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta, White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls the media's narrative of Trump "demoralizing" and "frustrating."
Source: CNN