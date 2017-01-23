Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump reads an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership prior to signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 23, 2017.
President Donald Trump reads an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership prior to signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 23, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's pattern of twisting the truth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's pattern of twisting the truth

CNN's Jake Tapper reports on President Donald Trump's pattern of often stretching the facts in support of his claims.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's pattern of twisting the truth

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper reports on President Donald Trump's pattern of often stretching the facts in support of his claims.
Source: CNN