Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's patriotic cake causes controversy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's patriotic cake causes controversy

A cake at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball night mirrored one at President Barack Obama's in 2013.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's patriotic cake causes controversy

A cake at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball night mirrored one at President Barack Obama's in 2013.
Source: CNN