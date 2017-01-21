Breaking News

Womens march Gloria Steinem Trump_00021012
Womens march Gloria Steinem Trump_00021012

    Gloria Steinem to Trump: We are the people

Gloria Steinem to Trump: We are the people

Activist Gloria Steinem criticizes President Trump at the Women's March on Washington the day after Trump's inauguration.
Source: CNN

