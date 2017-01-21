Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fired back at the media for the way they reported the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever
Ford Raptor is a lean, mean, hauling machine
How Microsoft's Cortana will compete with Alexa
Global CEOs are ready for President Trump
Is this the best Super Bowl ad of all time?
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
Trump's childhood home is for sale (again)
Toyota Camry gets some sex appeal
New Mustang is as good as old
Biggest global risks of 2017
Trump's business threatens his presidency
The original iPhone almost looked like this
Trump sinks drug stocks
Trump wants you to buy L.L. Bean
Sen. Warren on Trump's biz: 'He must divest'
Faraday Future unveils first production car
See More
Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fired back at the media for the way they reported the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Source: CNN