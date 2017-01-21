Scarlett Johansson to Trump: Support all women

Breaking News

Scarlett Johansson speaks at the Women's March on Washington
Actress Scarlett Johansson spoke at the Women's March on Washington to address issues of women health and inequality after President Trump's inauguration.
