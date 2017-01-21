Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The Trumps dance the night away

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Trumps dance the night away

President Trump beamed as he attended the inaugural balls, thanking his supporters along the way.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The Trumps dance the night away

President Trump beamed as he attended the inaugural balls, thanking his supporters along the way.
Source: CNN