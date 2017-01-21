Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump to CIA: I am so behind you

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump to CIA: I am so behind you

During a press conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, President Donald Trump said that he is so behind the intelligence community.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump to CIA: I am so behind you

Newsroom

During a press conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, President Donald Trump said that he is so behind the intelligence community.
Source: CNN