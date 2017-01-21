Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

laura jarrett cecile richards planned parenthood womens march washington_00003810
laura jarrett cecile richards planned parenthood womens march washington_00003810

    JUST WATCHED

    Planned Parenthood president: 'Listen to women'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Planned Parenthood president: 'Listen to women'

CNN's Laura Jarrett talks with Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at the Women's March in Washington, DC.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Planned Parenthood president: 'Listen to women'

CNN's Laura Jarrett talks with Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at the Women's March in Washington, DC.
Source: CNN