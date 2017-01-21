Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

james mattis swearing in mike pence sot _00001328
james mattis swearing in mike pence sot _00001328

    JUST WATCHED

    James Mattis sworn in as defense secretary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

James Mattis sworn in as defense secretary

Vice President Mike Pence swears in retired Gen. James Mattis as defense secretary.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

James Mattis sworn in as defense secretary

Vice President Mike Pence swears in retired Gen. James Mattis as defense secretary.
Source: CNN