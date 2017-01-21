Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump makes his way to his limousine following a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, on January 21, 2017. Trump told the CIA Saturday it had his fervent support as he paid a visit to mend fences after publicly rejecting its assessment that Russia tried to help him win the US election. "I am with you 1,000 percent," Trump said in a short address to CIA staff after his visit to the agency headquarters in Virginia.
US President Donald Trump makes his way to his limousine following a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, on January 21, 2017. Trump told the CIA Saturday it had his fervent support as he paid a visit to mend fences after publicly rejecting its assessment that Russia tried to help him win the US election. "I am with you 1,000 percent," Trump said in a short address to CIA staff after his visit to the agency headquarters in Virginia.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump visits CIA on day two of presidency

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump visits CIA on day two of presidency

President Donald Trump took part in an interfaith church service and visited CIA headquarters while protest marches against him took place across the country. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump visits CIA on day two of presidency

President Donald Trump took part in an interfaith church service and visited CIA headquarters while protest marches against him took place across the country. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN