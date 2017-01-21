Breaking News

US President Donald Trump speaks at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on January 21, 2017. "I am with you 1,000 percent," Trump said in a short address to CIA staff after his visit to the agency headquarters in Virginia.
    CIA officers: Trump speech was disrespectful

CIA officers tell CNN's Jim Sciutto that President Trump's speech at the CIA headquarters was "disrespectful."
Source: CNN

The Lead

CIA officers tell CNN's Jim Sciutto that President Trump's speech at the CIA headquarters was "disrespectful."
Source: CNN