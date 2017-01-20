Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump obama meet at white house_00005307
trump obama meet at white house_00005307

    JUST WATCHED

    The Obamas greet the Trumps at White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Obamas greet the Trumps at White House

President Barack Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.
Source: CNN

Trump inauguration (12 Videos)

See More

The Obamas greet the Trumps at White House

President Barack Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.
Source: CNN