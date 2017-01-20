Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump inaugural address entire speech sot_00050910
Donald Trump inaugural address entire speech sot_00050910

    JUST WATCHED

    Moments from Pres. Trump's inaugural address

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moments from Pres. Trump's inaugural address

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Moments from Pres. Trump's inaugural address

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN