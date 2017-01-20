Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump: I out-worked everybody

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump: I out-worked everybody

While speaking at a campaign donors dinner the night before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump said that he out-worked anyone who ever ran for office.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump: I out-worked everybody

While speaking at a campaign donors dinner the night before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump said that he out-worked anyone who ever ran for office.
Source: CNN