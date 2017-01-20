Schumer: Trump cabinet selection a disaster

Breaking News

Sen. Chuck Schumer slammed President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks the morning of the inauguration saying it is unclear if they all will be confirmed.
Source: CNN

