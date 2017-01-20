Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Obama Joint Base Andrews speech_00000000
President Obama Joint Base Andrews speech_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama speaks after Trump inauguration

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama speaks after Trump inauguration

Former President Barack Obama speaks to staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama speaks after Trump inauguration

Former President Barack Obama speaks to staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Source: CNN