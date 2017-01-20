Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Paul Ryan toast Vice President Mike Pence_00000000
Paul Ryan toast Vice President Mike Pence_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence

House Speaker Paul Ryan toast to Vice President Mike Pence at the congressional luncheon.
Source: CNN

ATV Donald Trump Inauguration (12 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence

House Speaker Paul Ryan toast to Vice President Mike Pence at the congressional luncheon.
Source: CNN