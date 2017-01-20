Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence
House Speaker Paul Ryan toast to Vice President Mike Pence at the congressional luncheon.
Source: CNN
ATV Donald Trump Inauguration (12 Videos)
Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence
Trump: America first and only America first
Donald Trump: People of the world, thank you
Trump: Power coming back to the people
Meet America's new first family
What they wore on Inauguration Day
Moments from Pres. Trump's inaugural address
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President
Vice President Mike Pence sworn in
He's dreamed of a President Trump for 20 years
McConnell to Trump: We've emerged stronger
Trump honors Clintons during luncheon remarks
See More
Paul Ryan toasts to Vice President Pence
House Speaker Paul Ryan toast to Vice President Mike Pence at the congressional luncheon.
Source: CNN