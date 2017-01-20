Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

pence sworn in
pence sworn in

    JUST WATCHED

    Vice President Mike Pence sworn in

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence sworn in

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is sworn in as Vice President of the United States.
Source: CNN

Trump inauguration (15 Videos)

See More

Vice President Mike Pence sworn in

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is sworn in as Vice President of the United States.
Source: CNN