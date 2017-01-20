Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Vice President Mike Pence sworn in
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Vice President Mike Pence sworn in
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is sworn in as Vice President of the United States.
Source: CNN
Trump inauguration (15 Videos)
Vice President Mike Pence sworn in
Trump, Obama depart White House
The Obamas greet the Trumps at White House
First look at Trump on his big day
What they wore on Inauguration Day
Donald Trump: I out-worked everybody
Donald Trump arrives at Lincoln Memorial
Trump promises change on inauguration eve
Donald Trump places wreath at Arlington
Inauguration day is always pretty much the same
Trump's inauguration security, by the numbers
These are Trump's key promises for his first 100 days
Trump: Power coming back to the people
Donald Trump: People of the world, thank you
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President
See More
Vice President Mike Pence sworn in
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is sworn in as Vice President of the United States.
Source: CNN