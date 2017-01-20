Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Joe Biden takes the Amtrak home

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Joe Biden takes the Amtrak home

On board the Acela with former Vice President Joe Biden immediately after the inauguration. He took his signature mode of transportation home to Delaware.
Source: CNN

Joe Biden (15 Videos)

See More

Joe Biden takes the Amtrak home

On board the Acela with former Vice President Joe Biden immediately after the inauguration. He took his signature mode of transportation home to Delaware.
Source: CNN