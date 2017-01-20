Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump inaugural address sot_00000121
Donald Trump inaugural address sot_00000121

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump: People of the world, thank you

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump: People of the world, thank you

Donald Trump gives his inaugural address in Washington, DC, as the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump: People of the world, thank you

Donald Trump gives his inaugural address in Washington, DC, as the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN