Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump first law pens orig mg_00020014
donald trump first law pens orig mg_00020014

    JUST WATCHED

    Goofy moments at Trump signing ceremony

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Goofy moments at Trump signing ceremony

President Donald Trump signed formal nominations for his Cabinet. However, things got awkward when he started handing out the pens to those in attendance.
Source: CNN

Trending Now (11 Videos)

See More

Goofy moments at Trump signing ceremony

President Donald Trump signed formal nominations for his Cabinet. However, things got awkward when he started handing out the pens to those in attendance.
Source: CNN