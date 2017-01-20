Breaking News

donald trump first law pens orig mg_00020014
donald trump first law pens orig mg_00020014

    Trump signing ceremony gets awkward

Trump signing ceremony gets awkward

President Donald Trump signed formal nominations for his Cabinet. However, things got awkward when he started handing out the pens to those in attendance.
